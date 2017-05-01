A glance at early 2017-2018 season passes to Colorado's ski areas

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 16-22 - Bald and out of shape Obi-Wan Kenobi, Bill Nye, Project Genesis and much more A skier skies through the powder on the double black Paradise Cliffs run Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Crested Butte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.