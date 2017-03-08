ICE agents illegally detained Colorado man because he was Latino, lawsuits say
A Gunnison man born in Colorado was picked up by immigration officers after a court appearance and illegally detained for days because he is Latino, according to two federal lawsuits. Bernardo Medina, 22, was born in Montrose in May 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC