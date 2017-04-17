Eccentric Colorado clock repairman re...

Eccentric Colorado clock repairman ready to retire

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

For 25 years, Robert Scott has lived in a house four miles east of Durango, Colorado, where he also repairs clocks and makes jewelry. Scott has been self-employed for more than 30 years, and as one who never cared to have colleagues, he likes it that way.

