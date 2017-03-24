Colorado, I love you, but my favorite...

Colorado, I love you, but my favorite place to ski is in Utah

Friday Mar 24

Battling Interstate 70 traffic to get ski turns often leaves me pounding my steering wheel and yelling on my way to the mountains, then anxious about getting off the slopes in time to miss the return-to-the-Front Range panic. But my love for skiing is unbreakable, and each year it's renewed during my annual trip to Alta, Utah, with my father.

Crested Butte, CO

