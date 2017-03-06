Want closing time for bars beyond 2 a...

Want closing time for bars beyond 2 a.m. in Colorado? Changes could be coming

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Gazette

A bill to allow Colorado cities and counties to set their own closing time for bars passed out of the House Local Affairs Committee, 11-2, Wednesday afternoon. Fran Lanzer, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Colorado, said the proposal would invite bar-hopping for later closing times.

