Want closing time for bars beyond 2 a.m. in Colorado? Changes could be coming
A bill to allow Colorado cities and counties to set their own closing time for bars passed out of the House Local Affairs Committee, 11-2, Wednesday afternoon. Fran Lanzer, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Colorado, said the proposal would invite bar-hopping for later closing times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb 8
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb 8
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC