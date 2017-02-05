Jackson's Honest owners turned a ques...

Jackson's Honest owners turned a quest to save a child into a Colorado-fried potato-chip empire

Sunday Feb 5

And Megan and Scott Reamer's 12-year quest to ease the suffering of their son, Jackson, stricken with a rare neurodevelopment disorder, has yielded much more than a thriving potato chip company or an extraordinary mom-and-pop success story. "Everything we have learned, viscerally and through a lot of trial and error a are really hard-won facts, and we feel like we need to share that," said Scott, gathered with his family in the Crested Butte kitchen where they first simmered Jackson's Honest potato chips in shallow vats of coconut oil.

Crested Butte, CO

