Death notices, Feb. 24, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Ardie Bell; two sons, Doug of Centennial, and David of Grand Junction; and one daughter, Kathleen Ware of Delta. Survivors include three daughters, Saundra R. Grosjean of Basalt, Susan Reed of Battle Creek, Michigan, Sinda Cofte of Sussex, New Jersey; and five grandchildren.
