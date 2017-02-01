Bill Jennings: Frost Fight pits bikes racing in the snow - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST

Bill Jennings: Frost Fight pits bikes...

Bill Jennings: Frost Fight pits bikes racing in the snow

An unusual event that has emerged recently at a few ski resorts around North America will make its Inland Northwest debut at Silver Mountain Sunday. The Frost Fight is a dual slalom competition pitting riders on fat bikes against each other in head-to-head racing on the snow.

