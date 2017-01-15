Ski. Shovel. Repeat. Just another day...

Ski. Shovel. Repeat. Just another day in Crested Butte's snow of a lifetime.

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Denver Post

Yes all the snow removal last week was a major hassle. But shoulders sore from shoveling fade pretty quickly when you are skiing a foot of fresh powder every single day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

