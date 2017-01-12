MLK weekend traffic, avalanche danger and snow could create...
Semi-trucks turn across I-70 to head back towards Denver as I-70 westbound was closed from Georgetown to Silverthorne due to avalanche reduction work January 10, 2017. All cars and trucks had to turn around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC