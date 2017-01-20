Finding Places To Store Snow A Challenge In Crested Butte
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. - A lot of snow in winter in Crested Butte isn't really that big of a story, but the extraordinarily large amount they've gotten over the past few weeks is front page news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC