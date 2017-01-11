Excessive snowfall of 6 feet buries C...

Excessive snowfall of 6 feet buries Colorado ski resort, forces it to close

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Due to the intense rate of snowfall and density of the snow, conditions started to become unsafe for employees and guests, so an official call to close occurred on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. "I haven't been able to find someone here who remembers this happening," Erica Mueller, PR and communications manager of Crested Butte Mountain Resort, told AccuWeather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roman Travertine for decoration background 4 hr fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14) Nov '14 rachel_dankof 1
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Gunnison County was issued at January 12 at 6:14AM MST

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC