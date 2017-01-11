Excessive snowfall of 6 feet buries Colorado ski resort, forces it to close
Due to the intense rate of snowfall and density of the snow, conditions started to become unsafe for employees and guests, so an official call to close occurred on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. "I haven't been able to find someone here who remembers this happening," Erica Mueller, PR and communications manager of Crested Butte Mountain Resort, told AccuWeather.
