'Drunk, High, Cocaine-Using Texter' Sentenced To 20 Years For Deadly Crash A judge handed down a 20-year prison sentence to the drunk driver who hit and killed a couple in Franktown. Raw Sewage Fills Church, Home; Bills, Questions Remain A church in Denver and a home next door continue to undergo repairs after a sewage backup that occurred the night of Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.