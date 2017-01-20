'Drunk, High, Cocaine-Using Texter' Sentenced To 20 Years For Deadly Crash
'Drunk, High, Cocaine-Using Texter' Sentenced To 20 Years For Deadly Crash A judge handed down a 20-year prison sentence to the drunk driver who hit and killed a couple in Franktown. Raw Sewage Fills Church, Home; Bills, Questions Remain A church in Denver and a home next door continue to undergo repairs after a sewage backup that occurred the night of Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Sun
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC