Daily NewsSki visits down from last season
Fewer people are headed to the high country so far this ski season, as skier visits are down from first period numbers in 2015, according to Colorado Ski Country USA. From Oct. 21, 2015 through Dec. 31, fewer skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at the trade association's 22-member resorts, however numbers are up 3 percent over a five-year average, according to Colorado Ski Country USA.
