Crested Butte ski-making brothers forge tools for 10th Special Forces

Brother Morgan, left, and Caleb Weinberg are pictured at the headquarters of their ski company Romp Skis on January 12, 2017 in Crested Butte, Colorado. Brothers Caleb and Morgan Weinberg, who started Romp Skis in Crested Butte in 2010, recently landed a contract to press several hundred skis for soldiers in the 10th Special Forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.