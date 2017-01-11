Crested Butte Receives 7A1 2 Feet Of Snow In 10 Days
Builder Liability Bill 1st On List For Colorado Legislature Affordable housing is the first order of business for the new Colorado Legislature. Crested Butte Receives 7A1 2 Feet Of Snow In 10 Days Crested Butte Mountain Resort has received seven-and-a-half feet of snow in the past 10 days, claiming the most snow of any ski area in Colorado so far this year.
