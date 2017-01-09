Crested Butte Mountain just closed because of too much snow
This end-of-the-road village is winning the Colorado snow count, with a second storm firing up late Sunday and pounding the East River Valley with two inches an hour for most of Monday. It was yet another week of Snowmaggedon for Crested Butte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC