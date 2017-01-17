Colorado's ski slopes beckon, but holiday weekend storm could make getting there hazardous
A car carries a heavy load while driving along Second Street Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Crested Butte. The Colorado mountain town has received 94 inches of snow over the last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC