Colorado and federal bankruptcy law a...

Colorado and federal bankruptcy law at odds over what happens in case of death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

If you're up to your eyeballs in debt and declare bankruptcy, you could lose everything so your creditors can be paid off. But under Colorado law, there is a disturbing way you might preserve wealth for your spouse and family: You could kill yourself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roman Travertine for decoration background 10 hr fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14) Nov '14 rachel_dankof 1
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Gunnison County was issued at January 12 at 6:14AM MST

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC