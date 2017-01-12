Colorado and federal bankruptcy law at odds over what happens in case of death
If you're up to your eyeballs in debt and declare bankruptcy, you could lose everything so your creditors can be paid off. But under Colorado law, there is a disturbing way you might preserve wealth for your spouse and family: You could kill yourself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|10 hr
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC