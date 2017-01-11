Arapahoe Basin evacuates skiers, employees amid avalanche concerns; Monarch also closed
Monarch Mountain closed for business Tuesday as the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the snow-swept Monarch Pass for avalanche control, leaving guests and employees unable to reach the slopes. Monarch Mountain closed for business Tuesday as the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the snow-swept Monarch Pass for avalanche control, leaving guests and employees unable to reach the slopes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|5 hr
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
|A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|rachel_dankof
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC