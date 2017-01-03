Angelina Jolie and Kids Spent New Yea...

Angelina Jolie and Kids Spent New Year Holiday in Colorado -- No Sign of Brad Pitt

Monday Jan 2 Read more: ETonline

Amid custody disputes with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie rang in the New Year with her kids in the snowy mountains. A source tells ET that Jolie and her six children -- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 -- celebrated the holiday weekend in a private home in Crested Butte, Colorado.

