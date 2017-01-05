Angelina Jolie & A Guitar-Carrying Sh...

Angelina Jolie & A Guitar-Carrying Shiloh Fly Out Of Colorado After Family Vacation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: HollywoodLife

What a cutie! Angelina Jolie took her six children on a magical vacation to the slopes in Colorado over New Year's and on their way back to LA, daughter Shiloh was spotted toting a large guitar to their private jet. See the pic of the young rocker here! After blowing off some steam with a few days vacation on the slopes in Colorado, Angelina Jolie , 41, and her children headed back to the airport to board a private jet back to Los Angeles on Jan. 4. Getting that brood of six kids and their luggage on a plane is probably no easy task, especially when they bring some funky carry on items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
A good read on Crested Butte (Nov '14) Nov '14 rachel_dankof 1
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC