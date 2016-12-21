Storm brings Colorado ski areas much-needed snow
After several weeks of delayed openings and less-than perfect conditions, Mother Nature rewarded those patient skiers and riders with a bonanza of snow! Two feet of the white gold fell over the last four days, blanketing several Colorado ski areas with fresh powder. Colorado Ski County USA reported skiers and riders who visited Cooper for its opening weekend enjoyed 15 inches while Winter Park Resort welcomed 14 inches for the opening of Mary Jane Territory.
