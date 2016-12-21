Storm brings Colorado ski areas much-...

Storm brings Colorado ski areas much-needed snow

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: TheDenverChannel

After several weeks of delayed openings and less-than perfect conditions, Mother Nature rewarded those patient skiers and riders with a bonanza of snow! Two feet of the white gold fell over the last four days, blanketing several Colorado ski areas with fresh powder. Colorado Ski County USA reported skiers and riders who visited Cooper for its opening weekend enjoyed 15 inches while Winter Park Resort welcomed 14 inches for the opening of Mary Jane Territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 5 Clyde 2
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Trump for Coal Aug '16 Paris 7
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Gunnison County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC