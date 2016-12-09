Look for love in the lift line with C...

Look for love in the lift line with Chairlift Speed Dating in Loveland

Friday Dec 9

Looking for that special someone who enjoys the great outdoors? If you're a skier or snowboarder, you're in luck. Loveland Ski Area will host Chairlift Speed Dating on Saturday.

