Are we a community or a commodity?
It's interesting, pondering the future of Mesa County and its communities in the context of past and present economic conditions, local political realities and the accumulation of needs and wants often outlined on the pages of this newspaper. "We have to want to be something" said the headline over the top left corner of the editorial page last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 5
|Clyde
|2
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Trump for Coal
|Aug '16
|Paris
|7
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Crested Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC