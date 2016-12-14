14th Annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally...

14th Annual KTM Adventure Rider Rally Details and Location Announced

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Cycle News

Due to popular demand, the three-day KTM Adventure Rider Rally will return to the picturesque village of Crested Butte for a second time as riders can expect to explore unbelievable adventure riding in Colorado. Entering its 14th year as the only national festival for KTM owners and enthusiasts, the KTM Adventure Rider Rally provides an amazing opportunity for riders of all skill levels to learn from and ride with adventurers from all over the world.

