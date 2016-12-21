Vail, Beaver Creek open for the seaso...

Vail, Beaver Creek open for the season Friday

Friday Nov 25 Read more: The Progress

Vail and Beaver Creek are set to open Friday, a day after Snowmass, Wolf Creek and Crested Butte started their lifts. This fall's unseasonably warm weather has forced several Colorado ski resorts to postpone their opening day but some are still offering activities for visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend, including sledding and free sightseeing gondola rides.

