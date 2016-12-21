Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt cut down their own tree for...
The infamous couple reportedly signed a six-figure deal to return to Celebrity Big Brother in the upcoming Gold Stars vs All Stars series. So it's no wonder Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were all smiles as they got into the yuletide spirit early on Monday while in her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado.
Crested Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 5
|Clyde
|2
|Lifestyle fun anyone?
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Trump for Coal
|Aug '16
|Paris
|7
|Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Dirk D Digger
|3
