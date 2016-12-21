Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt cut do...

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt cut down their own tree for...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Daily Mail

The infamous couple reportedly signed a six-figure deal to return to Celebrity Big Brother in the upcoming Gold Stars vs All Stars series. So it's no wonder Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were all smiles as they got into the yuletide spirit early on Monday while in her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 5 Clyde 2
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Trump for Coal Aug '16 Paris 7
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Gunnison County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC