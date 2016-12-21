An era ends ... but decades of memori...

An era ends ... but decades of memories live on

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

That's the opening stanza of "To the New Owner" by Lucile Hargrove Reynolds, a heartstring-stretching discovery marked only by the torn corner from a note tablet that emerged while going through my mother's books while emptying the family home in preparation for the sale of 1147 Main St. Those decades on what was then our town's main drag began in June of 1946 when Jake Spehar succumbed to Helen's nesting instincts just a couple of months before "little Jimmy" was born, paying $8,000 for a former nursing home a few blocks down the street from their apartment. More than 70 years of Spehar family history on Main Street ended with the closing just before Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Crested Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 5 Clyde 2
Lifestyle fun anyone? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Trump for Coal Aug '16 Paris 7
News Outside Mag: Crested Butte 9th Greatest Town In... (Jul '08) Oct '15 Dirk D Digger 3
See all Crested Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Crested Butte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Gunnison County was issued at December 24 at 7:00PM MST

Crested Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Crested Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Crested Butte, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC