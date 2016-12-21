An era ends ... but decades of memories live on

That's the opening stanza of "To the New Owner" by Lucile Hargrove Reynolds, a heartstring-stretching discovery marked only by the torn corner from a note tablet that emerged while going through my mother's books while emptying the family home in preparation for the sale of 1147 Main St. Those decades on what was then our town's main drag began in June of 1946 when Jake Spehar succumbed to Helen's nesting instincts just a couple of months before "little Jimmy" was born, paying $8,000 for a former nursing home a few blocks down the street from their apartment. More than 70 years of Spehar family history on Main Street ended with the closing just before Thanksgiving.

