Today's Birthday: Robert Peary

Today's Birthday: Robert Peary

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Infoplease

Born in Cresson, Pa. In 1881 he entered the U.S. navy as a civil engineer and for several years served in Nicaragua, where he was engaged in making surveys for the Nicaragua Canal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infoplease.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cresson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man remembered for love of Lilly, family Jan '17 Jeremy 2
News Pennsylvania teacher charged, resigns after stu... (Mar '11) Jan '17 Curious 24
Create table vs Select column order changed (Sep '16) Sep '16 chaitu 2
News Decisions of Westmoreland County judges (Jan '11) Jul '16 Mom 3
brother in prison in loretto (Feb '10) Feb '16 Phyllis 19
Jesus, Son of God (Mar '14) Oct '15 Disagree 6
celebrities phone numbers (Mar '08) Sep '15 raj 18
See all Cresson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cresson Forum Now

Cresson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cresson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Cresson, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,808,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC