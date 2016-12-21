Gallagher makes - Voice' final four

For the fourth week in a row, the Cresson-area native was the last competitor to advance on NBC's Yelps of delight and applause went up among the crowd of more than 100 family members, friends and fans who gathered for the regular watch party at the Sankertown VFW. "We are JG! We are Josh Gallagher!" they yelled, many of them pumping their fists in the air, jumping and hugging one another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.