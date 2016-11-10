Cambria man leads police on chase

Cambria man leads police on chase

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 10, 2016 Read more: Altoona Mirror

A Cambria County man led police on a car chase Thursday that started in Allegheny Township until he was stopped in Cambria Township outside Ebensburg about 1:30 p.m. According to state police, an initial traffic stop by Allegheny Township turned into a chase after James Albert Miller III, 28, of Johnstown fled police from Allegheny and Logan townships. State police joined the chase, which started on Plank Road and Sheraton Drive and continued onto Route 22, Old Route 22 and Admiral Peary Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cresson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create table vs Select column order changed Sep '16 chaitu 2
News Decisions of Westmoreland County judges (Jan '11) Jul '16 Mom 3
brother in prison in loretto (Feb '10) Feb '16 Phyllis 19
Jesus, Son of God (Mar '14) Oct '15 Disagree 6
celebrities phone numbers (Mar '08) Sep '15 raj 18
News Our view: Could Erie church closing be new begi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Arington Sonya 6
grace mcguire (Feb '13) Mar '15 Gary Pelphrey 5
See all Cresson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cresson Forum Now

Cresson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cresson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cresson, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC