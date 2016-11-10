Cambria man leads police on chase
A Cambria County man led police on a car chase Thursday that started in Allegheny Township until he was stopped in Cambria Township outside Ebensburg about 1:30 p.m. According to state police, an initial traffic stop by Allegheny Township turned into a chase after James Albert Miller III, 28, of Johnstown fled police from Allegheny and Logan townships. State police joined the chase, which started on Plank Road and Sheraton Drive and continued onto Route 22, Old Route 22 and Admiral Peary Highway.
Cresson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create table vs Select column order changed
|Sep '16
|chaitu
|2
|Decisions of Westmoreland County judges (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|Mom
|3
|brother in prison in loretto (Feb '10)
|Feb '16
|Phyllis
|19
|Jesus, Son of God (Mar '14)
|Oct '15
|Disagree
|6
|celebrities phone numbers (Mar '08)
|Sep '15
|raj
|18
|Our view: Could Erie church closing be new begi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Arington Sonya
|6
|grace mcguire (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Gary Pelphrey
|5
