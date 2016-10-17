Donald C. Anderson
He was the loving father of two children: Donald D. Anderson of Portage, and Cathy Vargo of Cresson. He was a beloved grandfather to three grandchildren: Jennifer and Jill Cavalet of Cresson, and David Vargo of Gibsonia.
