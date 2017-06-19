VGCC pins Associate Degree Nursing grads

VGCC pins Associate Degree Nursing grads

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Members of the 2017 Associate Degree Nursing class at Vance-Granville Community College who received their nursing pins on May 10 included, on first row, from left: Brooke Hursey, Jordan West, Marissa Coghill, Lucy Ngethe, Erin Woodlief, Rachel Edwards, Sharon Ray, Talia Dyce, Amber Womack and Heather Pipkin; second row, from left: Abbey Loftis, Brittany Champion, Ashley Jones, Taylor Crisp, Courtney Humphries, Heather Avery, April Harris and Theresa Channer; third row, from left: Renee Jackson, Sonia Childers, Peggy Forsythe, Amanda Oser, Sara Wheeler, Emily McGhee, Stacy Miles and Kimberly Ilupeju; fourth row, from left: Fathia Gyamfi, LaDonya Tinnin, Connie Bass, Madelaine Sachs, Kayla Roberson and Deborah Janifer; fifth row, from left: Jenna Davis, Victoria Turner, Katherine McRae, Lonnie Wright, Taylor George, Heather Floyd, Martina McKinnon and Jahid Ross; not pictured: Sandra ... (more)

