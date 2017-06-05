Crime log
He was jailed on $47,000 bond pending a court hearing May 30. a Maria A. Arnold, 32, of 118 Sequoia Drive, Timberlake, was charged via warrant May 22 with obtaining property by false pretense and forgery of instrument. She was jailed on $27,000 bond pending a court hearing June 6. a Wanda H. Smith, 48, of 2601 Horseshoe Road, Creedmoor, was charged via warrant May 22 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear.
