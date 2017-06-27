A Former Harlem Globetrotter Settles ...

A Former Harlem Globetrotter Settles in North Carolina to Open a Louisiana Food Truck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Independent Weekly

The white, minimally decorated truck sits in the parking lot of a group of office buildings much like those found in RTP. Inside, Greenup stands tall, his head barely clearing the seven-foot-high ceiling, as he takes the last orders from the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Creedmoor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr '17 the soloist 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Mar '17 Lightone 1
Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16) Jan '16 kwrightetc 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12) Jan '15 soldierboy 4
News Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14) Dec '14 NO asking 1
News Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13) Mar '13 ronnie 1
Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12) Jan '13 chris 2
See all Creedmoor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Creedmoor Forum Now

Creedmoor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Creedmoor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Creedmoor, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC