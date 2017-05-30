Mini-Medical School summer camps to be hosted by 2 VGCC campuses

From left, students Kendall Smith , Brandon Yarborough and Caroline Pruitt perform a lab procedure in a biotech lab during the 2016 Mini-Medical School camp at VGCC's Franklin Campus. High school students from throughout the region are invited to learn about health sciences and careers in medicine by participating in the 2017 "Mini-Medical School" Summer Camp, conducted by the Wake Area Health Education Center in partnership with Vance-Granville Community College.

