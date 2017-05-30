Mini-Medical School summer camps to b...

Mini-Medical School summer camps to be hosted by 2 VGCC campuses

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Daily Dispatch

From left, students Kendall Smith , Brandon Yarborough and Caroline Pruitt perform a lab procedure in a biotech lab during the 2016 Mini-Medical School camp at VGCC's Franklin Campus. High school students from throughout the region are invited to learn about health sciences and careers in medicine by participating in the 2017 "Mini-Medical School" Summer Camp, conducted by the Wake Area Health Education Center in partnership with Vance-Granville Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Creedmoor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr '17 the soloist 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Mar '17 Lightone 1
Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16) Jan '16 kwrightetc 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12) Jan '15 soldierboy 4
News Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14) Dec '14 NO asking 1
News Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13) Mar '13 ronnie 1
Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12) Jan '13 chris 2
See all Creedmoor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Creedmoor Forum Now

Creedmoor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Creedmoor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Creedmoor, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC