Crime log, May 14

He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing May 10. a Curtis V. Davis, 33, of 3826 Durham Road, Raleigh, was charged via order for arrest May 4 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing May 19. a Tevin Steed, 24, of 804 Goshen Street, Oxford, was arrested May 5 and charged with attempted larceny.

