He was jailed on $1,200 bond pending a court hearing June 26. a Cindy R. Ellington, 42, of 93 Cureton Drive, Youngsville, was charged via order for arrest May 4 with failure to appear. She was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing Aug. 21. a Vincent L. Harris, 40, of 115 Hunt St., Oxford, was charged via order for arrest May 5 with failure to appear.

