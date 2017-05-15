Crime log
He was released on $300 bond pending a court hearing June 7. a Larry D. Thorpe, 58, of 5534 Tabbs Creek Church Road, Oxford, was charged via warrant April 17 with communicating threats. He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 15. a Matthew E. Pippins, 27, of 5534 Tabbs Creek Church Road, Oxford, was charged via warrant April 17 with simple assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr '17
|the soloist
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Mar '17
|Lightone
|1
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC