Boys & Girls Club reach grows with purchase of new van with JCPC funds

In partnership with the Granville County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the Boys and Girls Club of North Central was able to receive $12,000 in discretionary funds to purchase a 15-passenger van for the Oxford-based organization. Prior to funding, the Boys and Girls Club of North Central used an older, six-passenger mini-van.

