Students graduate from VGCC tea class

Seen here in a parlor at First Presbyterian Church of Henderson are graduates Kaydee Karns of Stem and Sue Eckard of Creedmoor, instructor B.K. McCloud of Oxford, and graduates Susan Cox of Oxford and Lynn Patiky of Oxford; and graduates Kishia Jones of Henderson, Barbara Paro of Butner, Pat Miller of Henderson and Dawn Lemons of Oxford. The class held its final meeting and graduation ceremony April 4 with an afternoon tea party planned and carried out by the students, at the First Presbyterian Church of Henderson.

