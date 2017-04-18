Radiography students seek businesses'...

Radiography students seek businesses' help for fundraiser

Monday Apr 10

Radiography students at Vance-Granville Community College are planning a fundraiser to help them attend a major conference, and they are inviting local businesses to join them in a vendor event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gymnasium at the First Baptist Church of Creedmoor, 108 South Main St. Students are seeking vendors of all sorts to participate, including local crafters.

