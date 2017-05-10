Medical office assistant course offer...

Medical office assistant course offered at VGCC South Campus

Vance-Granville Community College will soon begin a continuing education program that prepares students for jobs in area medical offices. The medical office assistant course is scheduled to be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon, between May 15 and June 12, on VGCC's South Campus, between Creedmoor and Butner.

