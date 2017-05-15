Crime log
Hew was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 10. a Tony L. E. Jenkins, 50, of 600 WB St. Apt. C, Butner, was charged via order for arrest April 12 with failure to appear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The heart wants what the heart wants
|Apr '17
|the soloist
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Mar '17
|Lightone
|1
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC