VGCC to host free dementia programs

VGCC to host free dementia programs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Vance-Granville Community College next week will host a pair of free programs for the public to learn more about Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia. These educational programs are being facilitated by the Alzheimer's Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Creedmoor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The heart wants what the heart wants Apr 3 the soloist 1
Prince Hall Freemasons Mar 17 Lightone 1
Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16) Jan '16 kwrightetc 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12) Jan '15 soldierboy 4
News Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14) Dec '14 NO asking 1
News Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13) Mar '13 ronnie 1
Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12) Jan '13 chris 2
See all Creedmoor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Creedmoor Forum Now

Creedmoor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Creedmoor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Creedmoor, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC