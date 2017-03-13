Crime log
He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Joshua G. Rigsbee, 24, of 1575 Goss Drive, Lot 19, Creedmoor, was charged via order for arrest Feb. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing March 31. a Jeffrey T. Honeycutt, 53, of 417 N. Main St., Creedmoor, was charged via warrant Feb. 23 with felony worthless check.
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
