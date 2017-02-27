VGCC sets free business plan seminar
The Vance-Granville Community College Small Business Center is offering a free seminar, titled "Business Plan Basics," on Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Creedmoor Business Center, which is partnering with the college to host the event.
