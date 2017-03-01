VGCC honors retired faculty and staff
Among the most-recent VGCC retirees honored were : Susan Boos of Creedmoor, Jacquelin Heath of Henderson and Keith Tunstall of Warrenton; and : Anne Whitehead of Oxford, Lori Forsythe of Oxford, Carol Piper of Henderson and Vickie Watkins of Oxford. Vance-Granville Community College celebrated employees who had retired from the college -- and particularly those 10 who retired in 2016 -- during a holiday social for faculty and staff, held Dec. 15, in the Civic Center on the college's Main Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC