Crime log, Feb. 12
He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 28. a Gregory D. Speed, 44, of 2095 Enon Road, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest Jan. 30 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Roger Vallee, 55, of 5039 Antioch Road, Oxford, was cited Jan. 30 and charged with larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC